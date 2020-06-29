Kyambogo student hospitalized after being assaulted by Chinese boss

Mukono, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | A second year student of Development Studies at Kyambogo University is nursing abdominal pain at CPR medical center in Mukono town after being assaulted by his Chinese boss at Global Paper limited.

Peter Waiswa secured employment at Global Paper limited in Mbalala-Mukono after education institutions closed because of the Covid-19 lockdown.

According to Waiswa, he decided to work to raise some money for tuition and support his single mother to care for his nine siblings.

However, his dream was foiled by his boss only identified as Liu, the Head of the Plywood department at Global paper who reportedly kicked his manhood leading to his admission at hospital.

Waiswa was admitted at CPR medical center on Monday after developing abdominal pains which affected his movement.

He explains that Liu kicked his manhood without any explanation as he was picking plywood off cuts from the warehouse.

Waiswa is worried about being discharged from the hospital without stabilizing due to the high medical cost involved. His medical bill has since accumulated to Shillings 400,000.

Edward Sseggane, a clinical officer at CPR medical center says Waiswa arrived at the facility in severe pain because of the severe injury in his private parts.

Bonny Opendi, the Human Resource Manager Global Paper limited declined to comment on the matter and referred our reporter to Mukono police station. Ismael Kifudde, the Officer in Charge of Mukono Police Division, said investigations are ongoing to establish what could have happened exactly.

He notes that they secured video footage for review before taking any action. Waiswa’s mother, Jessica Nabirye, says her son has been working hard to contribute towards his tuition and support his siblings.

URN