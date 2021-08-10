Kyambogo distances itself from online examination news on social media

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Kyambogo University has distanced itself from claims on social media platforms indicating that the end of semester one exams will be conducted online.

The Vice Chancellor, Professor Eli Katunguka says that the Senate has not discussed any issue concerning online examinations at Kyambogo University.

He was responding to a letter purportedly having his signature doing rounds on social media informing students and Kyambogo community to prepare for the end of semester one exams, which would be conducted online.

“All students who have completed registration and tuition requirements will do end of semester exams, which will be conducted online due to the current pandemic situation in the country,” reads the letter.

Professor Katunguka says that this information has been spreading widely, which prompted many people to call university officials seeking clarification.

Reuben Twinomujuni, the University Senior Public Relations Officer notes that they are aware of the falsehood and called upon whoever comes across such information to ignore it, adding that the University will keep students informed about any developments.

Many students have been wondering how they will manage to do examinations online yet they are still struggling with online studies. Allan Makumbi, a first-year student from the Faculty of Special Needs says that he had given up on the semester based on what was circulating. Makumbi says that he has failed to attend lectures online and wonders how possible it would be for him to do online exams.

Dorcas Nimono, also a first-year student in the Faculty of Engineering said the University should find all ways to help students to have physical exams because online learning is stressful.

Meanwhile, Professor Katunguka says that they are planning to hold their first virtue graduation in September on 21st to 23th 2021. This will be the 17th graduation and according to Vice-Chancellor Katunguka, over 7,000 students will be graduating.

The university has so far postponed the graduation twice due to the COVID-19 situation in the country that stopped most students from completing their studies in time.

Students who had to do school practice and internship, had to halt until the situation normalized. Kyambogo University last had a graduation two years back in 2019.

******

URN