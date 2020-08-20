Kyaligonza castigates CEC for trying to push him out of the race

Kampala,, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT Uganda’s Ambassador to Burundi Major General Matayo Kyaligonza has castigated the National Resistance Movement-NRM Central Executive Committee, for wanting to withdraw him from the race of being the party vice-chairman, western region.

Speaking to reporters at the NRM headquarters at Plot 10 Kyadondo Road in Kampala on Wednesday, Kyaligonza confirmed that indeed CEC wanted him to withdraw from the race arguing that the law barred him from contesting in politics before resigning as a public servant. Kyaligonza is seeking to retain the position, he has held for the last 10 years.

Kyaligonza said it was already unfair that CEC allowed President Museveni and Haji Moses Kigongo to contest for chairman and vice-chairman respectively unopposed, yet they were together in the war that ushered in the NRM in power. He added that if indeed CEC wanted him to choose between being part of them and being the ambassador, he would not hesitate to choose the former.

Last week, there was contention in CEC after Kefa Mafumo, who was contesting against Haj Moses Kigongo as the party national vice-chairman was eliminated from the race for failure to resign as an employee in the State House Political Affairs Department.

Kiryowa Kiwanuka, one of the NRM legal advisers said the constitution bars anybody who picks his/her salary from the consolidated fund other than those who are exempted like the President, the speaker and MPs, to contest for any political position before resigning.

It’s the same principle on which Kyaligonza’s opponent, Shaban Bantariza, the Deputy Director of the Uganda Media Centre was eliminated. When asked about the implication of his stance, Kyaligonza said he can’t be compared to juniors in the NRM like Bantariza.

Sources within NRM last week told URN that when Kyaligonza was ordered out of the race, he threw tantrums, insulting everyone who carried the message. The source said that he referred to Kasule Justine Lumumba, the NRM secretary-general as ‘a girl who knows nothing about NRM and its history.’ He said no one, not even Museveni could force him out of the race, because it’s through his sacrifices that Museveni is in power.

Meanwhile, Persis Namuganza, the only candidate now challenging Speaker Rebecca Kadaga for the position of second national vice-chairman said NRM should only vote for candidates who are loyal to the party. Namuganza said all people with positions in government hold them on behalf of the party and therefore, it would be self-serving to use them to attack the party.

She accused Kadaga of entertaining a motion that condemned president Museveni in relations to his views on the 20 million Shillings that parliament gave to each MP in response to the outbreak of COVID-19.

For her part, Kadaga talked about her accomplishments in her more than 30 years in public service. She said NRM delegates should give her their votes because of the distinguished service to the people of Uganda. More than 15,000 NRM delegates across the country will today cast their vote to determine who will run their party for the next five years.

********

URN