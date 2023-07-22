Kyaka II refugee settlement gets UGX 287M nutrition facilities

Kyegegwa, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Refugees in Kaborogota and Kanoni zones in Kyaka II settlement camp, Kyegegwa District are excited following the construction of two nutrition facilities.

Speaking during the handover ceremony of the facilities to the beneficiaries on Friday, Vincent Nyangweso the in-charge Kaborogota zone Nutrition out post noted that the establishment of the facilities is timely and will help boost the maternal, newborn, and child health program in the camp.

Nyangweso said that due to the harsh weather conditions and bad roads, many expectant mothers have been reluctant to seek health and nutrition services from Kaborogota Health Unit.

“On average, we have been receiving at least 40 to 70 expectant mothers per day which is way below our targets due to the limited space and structures, however with the establishment of these waiting shades we expect our numbers to go high including those of immunization program and general health”. Nyangweso added.

Emily Doe, the World Food Program Policy Officer says the establishment of nutrition waiting shades will reduce stunted growth and malnutrition cases.

According to Doe, stunted growth among children in Kyegegwa District stands at 43 percent which is way higher than the national average which is at 30 percent.

Leo Asiimwe Mugabe, the Assistant Settlement Commandant in charge of health and nutrition expressed concern over the increasing cases of food cuts in the settlement camp which could destabilize the achievements reached by the world food program.

Mugabe also observed the need to serve diversified food categories to the refugees, particularly among children in a bid to curb cases of malnutrition.

Loris Bahati, one of the residents and beneficiary from Kaborogota B zone, said the establishment of the facilities will encourage couples to regularly attend antenatal health care as well as malnutrition program in the settlement camp.

The construction of the two facilities started in March at a cost of 287 million Shillings with support from the World Food Program.

