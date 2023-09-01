KYAGULANYI’S OWN GOAL: He who whines in place of ideologies

COMMENT | JORDAN DDUNGU | Robert Kyagulanyi, alias Bobi Wine, has called upon Ugandans to desist from facilitating the ascension of Gen. Muhoozi Kainerugaba to the presidency, asserting that Uganda is not a monarchy.

First, nobody called or even assumed The Pearl of Africa was a monarchy. It is an entire country encompassed with different people from all regions, speaking different languages, and with different social norms, and yet all come together to uphold, respect, and revel in the goodness of Uganda as a country past monarchial inclinations, even if the opposing aspiring leaders continuously want to stir their minority followers along that direction.

Since his arrival on the Ugandan political scene, Kyagulanyi has sang for all and sundry his, “PEOPLE POWER OUR POWER” And it is this very slogan that Ugandans have used to welcome Gen. Muhoozi Kainerugaba to the political scene of our dear country. After all, we, the people, are the power, and the people all over the country have massively and powerfully spoken.

See, Kyagulanyi, a self-titled saviour of the people, has proved time and again that he is a rigid political amateur. He is stuck in his dilettante ways when it comes to politics, and unfortunately, he doesn’t want to learn. When asked about the ideologies to foster the pearl better, his vague replies are worrying for one who is hell-bent on leading an entire nation.

Nations are led by ideas that culminate in economic policies. An area the self-titled ghetto president has little to no clue about. How he intends to steer the ghettos and their predicament in a better direction in current Uganda if he were to become president is left for the ghetto youth to figure out on their own under incompetent leadership.

How competent is Gen. Muhoozi then for the 2026 presidency?

In contrast, Muhoozi Kainerugaba, the son of President Yoweri Museveni, has been groomed within the political system and has a clear vision for Uganda’s future, especially in empowering the youth and women. While some may argue that his familial ties to power are a disadvantage, no one ever chooses to be born into a family he or she is born into.

Gen. Kainerugaba, a distinguished patriot who has given this country a part of himself by serving in the Ugandan army and being actively involved in various government roles, can’t be faulted for being born into the family he was born into. These roles have provided him with a deep understanding of the country’s challenges and potential solutions and, hence, prepared him to effectively rule the nation. A patriotic leader who, in place, presents working ideologies for a better Uganda is what we need as a country. We can’t whine and whine when it comes to issues in Uganda!

Aspiring leaders owe the masses and their power clear ideologies for the governance of Uganda and its political and socio-economic issues other than the monotonous dulling song of “Museveni’s son shouldn’t be president of Uganda.”

THERE IS NO LAW THAT FORBIDS OR PREVENTS GEN MUHOOZI KAINERUGABA FROM RUNNING FOR PRESIDENT.

As the power of the people of Uganda has been evident thus far through their unwavering support of him, it has been said that The Gen. Muhoozi wave is in motion and the Muhoozi wind is catching everyone steadily. Robert Kyagulanyi lacks the expertise of seasoned politicians who have spent years honing their skills and developing a comprehensive understanding of governance, and this has consequently thrown him into a darker light in matters of governance and leadership.

Kyagulanyi lacks the necessary expertise to effectively lead a nation. Without a solid political background and a deficiency of desire to educate himself on policies and ideologies that are crucial, his ability to navigate complex policy issues and make informed decisions may be compromised. The nation once saw him on national TV uninformed when asked about the fiscal policy in a country like Uganda, yet this is just the tip of the iceberg. This raises questions about his capacity to address the multifaceted challenges that Uganda faces, such as taxation issues, economic development, unemployment, infrastructure development, corruption, etc.

Clearly, one of the most concerning aspects of Kyagulanyi’s political persona is his lack of a clear ideology. Uganda shall not be used as a prop or parody on stage in a musical drama. His policy proposals and vision for Uganda remain vague and inconsistent. This absence of a coherent ideology makes it difficult for voters, who are widely supported by the people, to understand what Kyagulanyi truly stands for!

Kyagulanyi’s call to oppose Muhoozi Kainerugaba’s presidential aspirations raises concerns about his commitment to democratic principles. By urging the public to reject the choice of the people, Kyagulanyi undermines the democratic process and disregards the will of those who may support Kainerugaba’s candidacy. After all, isn’t it the people’s power that is our power? Let the people decide. Let them use their own power.

While healthy competition and differing opinions are essential in any democracy, it is crucial to respect the choices made by the electorate. Kyagulanyi’s opposition to Kainerugaba’s candidature without a good reason, but rather the fact that he is the son of the president of Uganda, is comical. Nobody has ever questioned Bobi Wines candidature because his father was Mr. JW Ssentamu! It is questioned because of a lack of competence and ideologies! The country is looking towards the future, and it is essential to critically evaluate the credentials and ideologies of political candidates to ensure the best possible leadership for Uganda.

Respect the people’s power; show them how. It is not a hobby to whine!

The writer is the youth and good governance activist.

Contact via Twitter @MrJordanposts