Kyagulanyi promises cocoa processing factories in Bundibugyo

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The National Unity Platform (NUP) presidential candidate Robert Ssentamu Kyagulanyi has pledged to establish cocoa processing factories in Bundibugyo district.

According to statistics from the district commercial office, more than 85% of the population in Bundibugyo is directly dependent on cocoa. The crop also fetches about 150 billion shillings into the district annually.

During his campaign at Kirumya playgrounds on Tuesday, Kyagulanyi pledged to construct a chocolate factory in the district taking advantage of the lucrative cocoa business in the area.

He noted that the current government has failed to transform cocoa farmers in the country despite their rich contribution to the economy.

Kyagulanyi also assured the residents of the district that he will focus on supporting the persons who have been affected by the floods.

He also pledged to improve the roads and the health services in the district.

Joseph Salongo who attended the rally welcomed Kyagulanyi’s message on improving the economic activities of the area.

He thinks if the district gets factories, it will open up job opportunities to people like him.

Christine Mbambu welcomes the presidential candidate’s pledge to help persons who have been affected by floods. She says that people are still homeless with no aid from the government a year after heavy floods hit the district.

Sandy Apollo, one of the NUP political candidates in the district says Kyagulanyi message resonates well with the residents needs. He says once the district gets factories, farmers production will double.

Kyagulanyi also criticized police in Rwenzori region for blocking him from accessing voters during his campaigns schedules.

Kyagulanyi was blocked from reaching Bundibugyo town by security personnel led by police and UPDF.

The candidate questioned why political candidates are being kept away from voters.

