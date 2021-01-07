Kyagulanyi explains his children’s trip to the USA

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | National Unity Platform-NUP presidential candidate, Robert Kyagulanyi has said that, he sent his four children on vacation to the USA over safety reasons.

Kyagulanyi’s four children flew out of the country yesterday.

Although he didn’t specify the duration of his children’s stay in the USA, Kyagulanyi says that the children will temporarily live in the USA throughout the country’s post-election period.

Kyagulanyi who featured in Busoga one FM’s morning show on Thursday, stresses that for close to three years, his family members have faced numerous attacks from unknown people but the threats have intensified in the past two months. “During our attempt to block article 102(b) of the constitution, grenades were hurled at my elder son’s bedroom and since then, the threats have intensified prompting to temporarily move them to a safer place; I and my wife resolved to stay back and continue agitating for the peace and freedoms within our country,” he says.

He adds: “I received intelligence information on how some elements within government had planned to kidnap my children and force me to sign political agreements against my will, therefore our friends in the Diaspora resolved to stay with the children for the meantime.”

Kyagulanyi further says that unknown vehicles have been tracking his family members which had made their area of residence unsafe for them. “The tension has been too much with several cars trailing us around, I tried relocating them to other areas but the trailing continued to date,” he says.

URN