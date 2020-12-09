Kyagulanyi endorses NRM’s Dr. Charles Ayume for the Koboko MP seat

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The National Unity Platform-NUP presidential candidate Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu has asked the people of Koboko Municipality to vote the National Resistance Movement-NRM party candidate, Dr. Charles Ayume.

Addressing thousands of his supporters at Koboko Boma grounds yesterday, Kyagulanyi noted that despite the fact that Dr. Ayume belongs to the ruling NRM, he is a young man who has suffered the same challenges like him.

According to Kyagulanyi, his government is ready to work with Dr. Ayume and other young legislators to address the challenges of suppression and poverty which have hit the youth hardest.

His father the late Francis Ayume was killed in a motor accident in Nakasongola district in 2004 while returning from a golf tournament in Masindi.

He was the then Speaker of parliament when he met his death.

NUP supporters welcomed Kyagulanyi’s support for Ayume saying they are ready to support him.

Unlike the previous campaign rallies, security officers didn’t break Kyagulanyi’s meeting in Koboko despite the mammoth crowd that convened at Boma grounds to welcome him.

