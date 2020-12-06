Kyagulanyi dismisses police charges against his bodyguard Norbert Ariho

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | National Unity Platform-NUP presidential candidate Robert Kyagulanyi has dismissed the charges against his private bodyguard Norbert Elber Ariho as mere fabrications.

Police arrested Ariho on Thursday evening in Buhuro, Manafwa district at one of Kyagulanyi’s rallies accusing him of being in possession of teargas canisters, obstructing police and incitement of violence.

On Tuesday this week when Kyagulanyi was in Kayunga, police threw a teargas canister slightly behind him as he confronted security officers for disrupting his campaign meeting per #NBSInvestigates.

A video emerged pinning Ariho to have hurled the canister towards the presidential candidate. Police spokesperson Fred Enanga said police were hunting for Ariho for alleged possession of a teargas canister which was hurled during that confrontation on that day.

“His arrest is in connection with an alleged assault occasioning grievous bodily harm Vide Kayunga police station, CRB 829/2020, and other related cases during the political campaigns at Kyampisi trading centre, police spokesperson said.

Enanga added that the Criminal Investigations Directorate-CID is currently investigating the intentions of Ariho and where he got the teargas canister he was seen throwing, said Enanga.

Speaking on Ariho’s arrest, Bobi Wine said his bodyguard was not arrested because of the ‘explosive’ incident but because the state is trying to fulfill its plan of arresting, detaining and torturing his comrades until the elections are over.

“Police have tried to frame him for having thrown the explosive that nearly killed us despite an investigation that shows how the projectile came from police,” Kyagulanyi has said.

“We are aware of their plan to arrest, torture and detain many more people that I work with until after elections,” Kyagulanyi added. “Too bad for them, Uganda is far ahead of them.”

Benjamin Katana, one of NUP’s lawyers says more members on the team that moves with their presidential flag bearer are continuously being arrested at all rallies. He adds that their efforts to secure bail for them including Ariho have been frustrated severally.

Katana notes that they have been compiling reports of all evidence on security personnel who engage in criminal acts of human rights violations against Ugandans. He says that such people will be held accountable of their actions.

Two weeks back, at least 10 NUP members from Kampala were arrested in a hotel in Kyegegwa district. They had gone to organize the venue where the campaign event was meant to happen.

*****

URN