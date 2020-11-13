Kyagulanyi denied campaign venues in Busia, sent 5 kms out of town

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Paul Kalikwan, the Busia deputy Resident District Commissioner-RDC rejected the proposed venues by National Unity Platform-NUP party leaders for presidential candidate Robert Kyagulanyi Sentamu to campaign in the area.

NUP leaders in Busia proposed three venues to heads of security. They were, Madibira P/S play ground, Busia SS. play ground in western division and at Busia bus park, then to officially open the party offices in Mawero East village, Busia municipality, proposals which the RDC rejected.

Paul Kalikwan, the Busia deputy resident district commissioner said that in the harmonization meeting held today at the district council hall, the venues proposed by NUP party leaders were deemed to threaten security in the area.

As heads of security, he said they didn’t want opposition campaigns to interfere with businesses in the area. They consequently wanted the NUP party presidential candidate to hold his rally at Mayombe Olympic play ground in Dabani sub-county which is 5 kilometres away from Busia town.

Hussein Wabwire Hamza, the Busia district NUP party campaign manager said that they were in disagreement with security officials because the proposed venue was at the extreme end and supporters could not access it.

David Oguttu, the NUP party sub-coordinator Bukedi region said security agencies in the area are partisan to the ruling party.

Iddi Ouma, the FDC leaning independent candidate for parliamentary seat in Busia Municipality says that security is failing to play their role of ensuring maximum protection.

Moses Kakiryo, the Busia district police commander said that they want the NUP party leaders to abide by guidelines, that they are to deal with in any kind of resistance.

URN