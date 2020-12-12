Kyagulanyi clarifies endorsement of candidates in different political parties

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The National Unity Platform-NUP presidential candidate Robert Ssentamu Kyagulanyi has cleared the air on his decision to endorse candidates from different political parties. It came after Kyagulanyi endorsed Jimmy Olanya Olenge, the Uganda People Congress candidate for the Kitgum Municipality Parliamentary seat on Saturday.

Olenge is the second parliamentary candidate to receive the endorsement of Kyagulanyi in less than a week during his campaign trail for the 2021 presidential polls.

It has come after Kyagulangi endorsed NRM’s Dr. Charles Ayume for the Koboko Municipality parliamentary seat, who trounced the incumbent and Investment State Minister Evelyn Anite in the NRM primaries.

Speaking to his supporters at the district Forest Institute playground in Kitgum municipality, Kyagulanyi said he believes a new Uganda can only be achieved if politicians are united, irrespective of their party political affiliation.

Kyagulanyi told his supporters that the leaders he has endorsed are capable of supporting the ideas of ordinary people who are yearning for change in a new Uganda.

He noted that as a servant leader if elected, he envisions a country that will have a robust education sector and good road network not only in urban areas but villages, better for health workers and adequate drugs in health facilities.

In his earlier campaigns in Pangira town council in Lamwo district, Kyagulanyi decried the poor road network and education facilities that have led to poor grades among pupils and students.

Castro Ociti, a primary school teacher in Kitgum municipality says Kyagulanyi’s message on unity among the different ethnic groups and political parties is a positive idea for the common interest of the country seeking change.

Olenge welcomed the endorsement by Kyagulanyi in an interview with Uganda Radio Network. He says despite being in UPC, his mission is the same as that of Kyagulanyi to cause change for a better Uganda.

Olenge is among the three other candidates seeking to end NRM’s Beatrice Anywar’s bid for a second term as Kitgum municipality legislator.

