Kyagulanyi challenges churches to speak out against injustices

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Presidential aspirant, Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu says that the demolition of a church in Ndeeba should be an eye-opener to religious leaders in the country to speak up against injustices like land grabbing across the country.

His comments came up just a day after the demolition of the structure that housed St. Peters Church, Ndeeba, under Namirembe Diocese, in what appears to be the climax of a four-decade property wrangle between the Church of Uganda and the joint administrators of the estate of the late Evelyn Nachwa, a Buganda Kingdom Princess.

The joint administrators who include Dan Ssemanga, John Kajoba, Edward Bulunga and Steven Nakibinge, sued the Church of Uganda, the Commissioner of land registration and other parties accusing them of fraudulently registering the said land in names of Bishop Danistan Nsubuga, Rev Yuda Kitaka, and Esau Kizito.

It’s on the basis of their suit that the High Court Land Division established and ruled that the land in question was still in the vested interest of the late Evelyn (Evairini) Nachwa and that it had been fraudulently registered in the names of Bishop Danistan Nsubuga, Rev Yuda Kitaka, and Esau Kizito.

Kyagulanyi told journalists at the People Power offices in Kampala that the case and its outcomes should awaken the Church to speak out. He said that the Ndeeba incident is a continuing pattern where people in high places use their positions to grab property belonging to the government, religious institutions, traditional institutions and private individuals.

But he hastens to add that although such ills have existed for ages, quite often, religious leaders have remained silent while Ugandans endure oppression.

The demolition of the church continues to be debated on social media with many wondering how a country can allow the demolition of a place of worship.

The demolition was allegedly carried out in the night of August 8 with the knowledge of Katwe DPC, Epedu David and the Ndeeba area OC station, Mugira Yeko and the OC Field Force Unit, Isabirye Karoli.

The three officers together with those hired to carry out the demolition were arrested. The Head of State House Anti-Corruption, Lt Col, Edith Nakalema also condemned the action of demolishing a church that had existed for more than 40 years.

URN