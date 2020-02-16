Kyaggwe county leaders tasked to fight persistent child sacrifice

Kyaggwe, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Buganda’s Minister of local government Joseph Kawuki has tasked the new leadership of Kyaggwe County to preach against the persistent child sacrifice.

Kawuki noted that Kyaggwe has been known for witchcraft practices targeting children and other related human sacrifices.

Kyaggwe County comprises of Mukono and Buikwe districts which have many shrines.

In Mukono, statistics at the district probation department indicate that there about 200 cases of child abuses including seven cases of child sacrifices that were registered last year.

In 2018, six witch doctors were arrested after five human bodies and a skull believed to be of a child were retrieved from their shrines in Kayunga District.

Kawuki was speaking during the installation of new Kyaggwe county head Elijah Lubanga Mulembya Bogere and his governing council on Saturday.

Bogere reveals that they have already noticed ritual practices taking place in shrines but they have started engaging shrine operators to ensure self-monitoring and censorship.

“We don’t agree with false ritual practices brought about by witch doctors, in our norms we don’t shed human blood” .

Bogere was appointed the 30th Kyaggwe County head in December last year. He attributes his appointment into office to his much love for farming.

He practices personal farming on about 20 acres of land growing banana, sweet plantains, maize, coffee, cassava and oranges at Ntenjeru sub-county Mukono district where he also keeps cattle, goats and poultry.

Besides practising personal farming, he also set up 5 acres of inter-cropped plantation of banana, coffee and cocoa.

