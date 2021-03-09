Kyaggwe county head irritated over sell of parish court land

Mukono, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Elija Bogeere Lubanga Mulembya, the Kyaggwe county head (Ssekiboobo) under the Buganda Kingdom administration is dismayed by real estate dealers selling off land hosting the traditional parish courts alias ekitawuluzi. He says the Kingdom is losing for most its historical land as Buganda Land Board looks on.

His concern stems from 25 acres of land at Kasanakamusisi village in Kasawo Sub County, which hosts the Kasana parish court. Our reporter visited the land and found it parcelled into small plots. Part of the courthouse has also been demolished.

The other land at risk of being encroached on is eight acres at Kimenyadde parish, one acre at Namaliri, 32 acres of Nalubabwe parish in Nakifuma Sub County in Mukono district and 30 acres of land in Ngogwe sub-county in Buikwe district.

Mulembya accuses Robert Lusambya, a renowned real estate dealer of masterminding the sale of kingdom land in Kyaggwe County. He wants Buganda loyalists in Kyaggwe to unite and defend the kingdom’s land.

However, Robert Lusambya, who is accused of masterminding the sale of kingdom land in Kyaggwe County, says despite claiming to own, Mulembya lacks proof of ownership for the contested land.

Muhamad Lubowa, the Kasanakamusisi Village LC I Chairperson says a number of residents have illegally settled on kingdom land. He notes that most of the settlers claim to have purchased the land from Lusambya whom he has also never met.

Denis Bugaya, the Legal Officer Buganda Land Board, says they have always cautioned people against buying land without consulting local committees for guidance. He notes that they have received several complaints against people attempting to sell off land hosting the parish court, adding that they had tasked those involved to provide proof of ownership.

