Kween commercial officer in custody over theft of emyooga funds

Kween, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Sylvester Toskin Bomet, the Kween district commercial officer is in police custody for alleged theft of Shillings 30million from the Emyooga programme.

Fred Mark Chesang, the Sipi Region Police Spokesperson says that Boment was picked up on Wednesday after the Directorate of Public Prosecutions-DPP sanctioned his file for abuse of office and causing financial loss.

“He is in our custody right now as we speak and he will be produced before the court to answer charges of theft and causing financial loss to the tune of Shillings 30M,” he said.

Jessica Chemutai, a resident of Binyiny town council in Kween district could not hold her joy on the news of the arrest of the commercial officer, saying that he has failed many groups from benefiting from Emyooga.

Joseph Cherop, a freelance journalist in Sebei region also accused the officer of creating a ghost journalist Sacco, which he used to syphon Shillings 14million.

“We were shocked to learn that the officer mobilized people who are running photocopying machines to form a journalist Sacco yet for us the real journalists were not considered,” he said.

