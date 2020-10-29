Kwania district receives UGX492 million to repair community access roads

Kwania , Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Kwania district local government has received Uganda shillings 492 million to repair community access roads within the district. The money from the Ministry of Works and Transport under the Uganda Road Fund (URF) is for the financial year 2020/21.

The poor state of roads in the district have reportedly stimulated public discontent because the roads have become impassable to cyclists and motorists as a result of gaping potholes compounded by destructive torrential rains.

Edward Eyak Odongo, the Kwania District Engineer says the roads to be repaired include; 21 kilometre Atar trading center to Bala Boarder that connects Kwania to Kole district, Onywal-onote to Teogali, Abwong to Lira boarder, Nambieso to Agwata boarder that connects Kwania to Dokolo and Aboko to Chawente community access roads.

According to Eng. Eyak, the procurement process for the project is already complete. He says under the same project, the district will open an alternative road from Imeny to Arweny Community access road since the main road from Corner Arido to Alido trading center has been cut off by floods.

He however with the district lacking road equipment, the 492 million shillings the they receive quarterly for routine road maintenance is still inadequate to repair the entire 1085.95 kilometres roads in the district.

Anthony Bazil Okello Onac, the Kwania Interim LCV Chairman says, the district which was carved out of Apac in 2017 and became operational on July 1, 2018, is grappling with funding shortfalls hence stifling most infrastructural development programs.

Leo Olili, Jaspher Opio, Semmy Olobo, and Sylvia Owiny, all residents of Kwania district are delighted that a project to repair the roads is soon starting. They were facing difficulties in accessing health services due to the many potholes.

Geoffrey Eling Owera, the District Secretary for Works and Technical Services says that they will closely monitoring work on the roads to ensure durability and value for money as the roads connect Kwania community to major health centers and commodity markets in neighboring districts.

Eling called upon the community to safe guard the roads against activities like pulling ox-plough and grazing animals along the road. He believes the road repairs will improve the livelihoods of farmers, link agricultural areas and boost the growth of inland trading centers.

URN