Kwania district NUP chairperson, three others arrested

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The police have arrested Bongoni Okwir Ojok, the National Unity Platform-NUP chairperson for Kwania district and three others.

It’s alleged that Okwir, Charles Ogwang, the Kwania district NUP mobilizer and two unidentified NUP officials from Kampala were arrested on Wednesday evening when they had gone to seek permission from police at Kwania central police station to allow them to conduct a meeting meant to mobilize votes for NUP presidential candidate Robert Kyagulaunyi Ssentamu.

However, when they reached the police station, they were reportedly ordered to hand over their mobile phones and subsequently detained by police.

Samuel Opio, the National Unity Platform (NUP) chairperson for Apac district says the party officials are part of the team who were supposed to meet all their agents at all polling stations to teach them on how to guard their vote.

A police source who talked on condition of anonymity confirmed the arrest saying police are yet to interrogate the motive of the group. Edith Basalirwa, the Kwania District Police Commander declined to reveal the reason for their arrest.

She referred our reporter to James Ekaju, the North Kyoga Regional Police Spokesperson for details, however attempts by our reporter to get a comment were futile as Ekaju declined to pick repeated phone calls made to him.

The Kwania Resident District Commissioner, Salim Komakech confirmed the arrest. Komakech however said he would get back to give details concerning the arrest.

When URN reporter visited Kwania police station on Thursday afternoon, the officials had been transferred to Lira police station.

******

URN