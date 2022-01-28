Kumi councilors attack CAO over recruitment flaws

Kumi, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Kumi Chief Administrative Officer Abdu Batambuze narrowly survived angry councillors who stormed his office over alleged irregularities in the recruitment of district staff.

Batambuze was signing appointment letters and posting instructions of more than 90 staff when the district chairperson and his executive stormed his office on Thursday accusing him of soliciting bribes from the applicants.

Sam Akol, the district vice vhairperson says that two weeks ago, the council executive requested the office of the CAO for a meeting with the District Service Commission (DSC) following concerns from the public on alleged cases of corruption in exchange for jobs at the district. But he says the CAO told them that members of the District Service Commission were on leave for three weeks. However, he says that they were shocked to see the District Service Commission officials in the office.

Kumi district chairperson, Nelson Elungat says that after receiving complaints from some people about the recruitment irregularities, he wrote to the CAO, asking him to stay the issuance of appointments to the new staff pending investigations. However, he adds that he was dismayed to see the head of the institution doing the contrary.

Kevin Isooto, the councillor representing the people of Kakure and Mukongoro sub-counties says the issue of corruption in the District Service Commission has become a disease in Kumi district. He however did not point out specific cases of corruption.

But Batambuze says the political wing especially the executive has had issues with the DSC which he notes he had to intervene. He adds that he was signing appointments of persons whom the DSC had cleared without any interference from anyone known to him. According to Batambuze, he has received the warning from the ministry over recruitment funds likely to return to the treasury if not spent.

It took the intervention of the District Police Commander, James Kawalya, to calm the situation after sitting both parties down. In the emergency security meeting, the parties resolved to allow the CAO to continue with the issuance of appointment letters and posting instructions as the district executive committee commences investigations into the said recruitment irregularities.

However, URN has learnt that Batambuze is on transfer to Kayunga district. The district according to reliable sources, has not paid more than 200 teachers recruited by the District Service Commission in November.

Last December, Richard Ochom, the Kumi Municipality Mayor mobilized residents on the radio to demonstrate against the alleged corruption in Kumi. But the demonstration scheduled for January 12, was foiled by the Police.

URN