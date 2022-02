Entebbe, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | President Yoweri Museveni, the Commander in Chief of the army, has reappointed Brig Gen Felix Kulayigye to the position of Army Spokesman, a position he served in between 2005- 2013.

He replaces Brig Gen Flavia Byekwaso who is set to attend a one-year course at National Defence College, Jinja. Byekwaso has served for one and a half years.