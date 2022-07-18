Kotido speaker shot dead by suspected rustlers

Kotido, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Suspects Karamojong rustlers have shot dead Daniel Akom, the speaker of Kapeta sub-county in Kotido district, and his wife Jenifer Akidi. The couple was planning to sleep in their home when they were gunned down at around 8pm on Sunday night for unknown reasons.

Kapeta is one of the new sub-counties curved out of Kacheri sub-county. Moses Akena, the Kotido District Police Commander says that the couple was preparing to sleep inside their house when they were killed. According to Akena, a joint security force comprising the army and police have started hunting for the killers.

“We will get them and I know they are not very far. We want to ask the community members to cooperate with security to get rid of these criminals,” he said. Joseph Lomongin, the Kotido Chief Administrative Officer says that the continued attacks targeting local leaders in the district frustrate service delivery.

Kotido LCV chairperson Joseph Komol, says that the decision of the rustlers to target elected leaders is unfortunate. “How can they expect services to be delivered to them if they are killing the leaders?” he asked. Two months ago, suspected rustlers gunned down Abraham Lochen, the speaker of Kamoru sub-county.

This came a week after the rustlers also shot dead Moses Koryang, a Village Health Team member. Earlier, the rustlers also shot dead the LCIII chairperson of Napumpum sub-county Paul Lowok.

Moses Kinei, a resident of Kacheri trading centre in Kotido district said no civilian wants to associate with any security person fearing to be killed by the rustlers. “Security is calling for the support from the public but they are not bothered for the safety of the community members who volunteer information,” he said.

URN