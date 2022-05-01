Kotido LC chairpersons abandon work citing death threats

Kotido, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Several Local Council One-LC 1 chairpersons in Kotido district have abandoned their work citing threats to their lives. Kotido Resident District Commissioner, Ambrose Onoria disclosed this on Saturday during the destruction of 378 illegal firearms recovered from warriors.

According to Onoria, the LC I chairpersons decided to abandon their roles after getting several death threats from the rustlers. “Our LC 1 Chairpersons are only holding their titles but they are not active because the rustlers are trailing them,” he said.

He said that village chairpersons play a big role in the villages including monitoring and reporting on the security situation. Mathew Lokong, the LC I chairperson of Napumpum, said that their lives are in danger because of rustlers targeting them.

He said that they have decided to minimize movements out of their homes because of the fear of being killed. “These armed rustlers are targeting us so much. They are accusing us of working with security, “he said. John Ngiro, another village chairperson appealed for protection from the security forces, saying their life is in danger.

“Some of us have regretted why we were elected as local leaders because now we can’t do developmental activities for our families, the rustlers are trailing us all the time, “he said. Brig Joseph Balikudembe, the UPDF 3rd division commander assured the chairpersons of total support as long as they are not collaborating with criminals.