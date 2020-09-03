Kotido district seeking UGX 15.8m for cholera response plan

Kotido, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Kotido district is seeking for 15.8 million shillings to improve the cholera response plan following the growing number of cases reported each day.

By Tuesday, there were 27 active cases and on average at least 5-7 cases are admitted for care each day according to records. Last month, the death toll from cholera cases in Kotido district reached 11 people.

The district health officer, Dr Serino Acar says the money is needed to support village health teams and village chairpersons on case findings, sensitization as well as support the district health systems on response and management mechanisms.

He said part of the money would also facilitate the health personnel.

The district continues battling cholera that has since claimed 13 persons out of the 308 cases reported in the district since July.

“We need support to conduct case findings at the community level through village health teams and village chairpersons. We are still engaging our partners, some are coming on board to support us on sensitization but we need to strengthen case finding mechanism and we don’t have financial resources.”

The Resident District Commissioner, Peter Logiro says there is a positive response from the health ministry and several partners like UNICEF and World Health Organization-WHO that have continued to support the district health team on response.

Logiro however underscored the need for financial and logistical support to the district on response to the outbreak.

Kotido is the second district in Karamoja to confirm a cholera outbreak this year after Moroto district where the ministry had to carry out a mass vaccination program targeting persons from 1 year and above.

URN