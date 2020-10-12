Kole farmer dies in scuffle with police officers

Kole, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | A peasant farmer in Kole district has died by shooting in a scuffle with a police constable. The deceased has been identified as Gerald Odany, a resident of Akecha Village in Akecha parish in Bala Sub County.

It is alleged that Odany tried to disarm Police Constable Alfred Papero from Apii Outpost around 8 am on Monday morning and accidentally touched the trigger, which released two bullets since the gun was loaded.

Allan Okello and Maxwell Oruk, both eyewitnesses, say the scuffle broke out after Corporal Stella Lamunu, the Officer in Charge of Apii Outpost went to pick the deceased from his residency in Akecha Village in Akecha parish in Bala Sub County for allegedly raping a 15-year-old girl.

According to police, they moved in to arrest the deceased after a resident identified as James Omara opened a case of rape against him at Apii outpost vide SD ref 06/10/10/2020 on October 10th, 2020.

James Ekaju, the North Kyoga Regional Police Spokesperson, says police tried to handcuff the suspect but he resisted arrest and tried to disarm the constable.

He says since the gun was already loaded, the suspect pressed the trigger, which released two bullets.

One of the bullets hit the suspect in the lower abdomen killing him instantly while the other bullet caught a Police officer who was standing at a distance.

Police have since opened a case of resisting arrest and attempted murder at Kole Central Police station under CRB 426/2020.

By the time of filing this story, police had picked up the deceased’s body and delivered it to Lira Regional Referral Hospital for postmortem.

The female Officer who sustained injuries in the shooting is also receiving treatment at the same facility.

