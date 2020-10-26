Klose’s secret tutoring for Bayern’s top scorers

Berlin, German | XINHUA | Every now and then, gigantic curtains appear around the pitches at Bayern Munich’s training ground to keep away inquisitive viewers from the team’s work.

With the view now blocked, it seems common sense that coach Hansi Flick is about to do some secret tactical training. But ahead of the Champions League away game against Locomotive Moscow, the 2020 treble winner’s efforts go well beyond tactics.

Intense tutoring is taking place for the club’s successful strikers. Looking at the flood of goals produced by forwards such as Robert Lewandowski, Serge Gnabry, Leroy Sane, and Thomas Mueller, it might appear surprising that extra lessons are needed.

Lewandowski set a new record by scoring ten league goals in five games following the stunning 4-0 win against Atletico, one of Europe’s leading sides.

Fans are puzzling over the question as to why a team should need additional help having scored 10 and 11 league goals more (22) than national rivals such as RB Leipzig (12) and Borussia Dortmund (11)?

It might be one of the reigning German champion’s secrets to investigate all football parts to gain further improvements.

The name standing behind the unexpected effort is one of football’s most famous. Nobody less than Germany’s most successful national team striker Miroslav Klose is doing the job.

Today’s best strikers’ benefit from the colossal experience the 42-year-old gained in 137 internationals, which made him the World Cup’s all-time leading scorer (16 goals).

After 71 goals for Germany, the Polish born center forward joined Bayern’s training staff last summer coaching several of Bayern’s youth teams.

Klose was Flick’s choice, showing that the head coach doesn’t spare any effort to make a well-oiled machine even better.

Lewandowski is not the only one taking the opportunity to ask Klose for additional advice and attend special training. Recently, Sane is said to have knocked at Klose’s door to ask for more instruction.

The former Citizen’s star afterward delivered a stunning comeback after a short injury break by scoring the fourth goal in the Bavarians thrashing of league rival Frankfurt 5-0 last weekend.

Based on his fabulous career, Klose has developed to one of the football’s leading schoolmasters for strikers. Raised by sports-mad parents near Kaiserslautern, he grew the ambition to not only score but investigate all the secrets of striker training.

Klose’s comments meanwhile go beyond his task for Bayern. Regarding Dortmund’s young striker star Erling Haaland, the former international recommended changing Norwegian’s pattern to only wait for sharp vertical passes.

Haaland should consider adopting the qualities of a player counting on combination football to widen his range and proceed on his way to world-class.

Lewandowski has been through similar education and development. “It might sound somewhat surprising, but Lewa has reached a new level; he is even better than over the last years,” Bayern defender and 2014 World Champion Jerome Boateng said.

“It has always been my intention to get an insight into the ways of football and strikers in particular,” Klose concluded.

