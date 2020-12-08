Kitgum starts assessment of SACCOs to benefit from Emyooga

Kitgum, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Kitgum District has kicked off assessment of all Savings and Credit Cooperative Societies- Saccos formed to benefit from Emyooga programme, a presidential initiative on wealth and job creation.

This comes as government disbursed 1.6 Billion shillings through the Microfinance Support Center to facilitate Emyooga programme in the district.At least 1,370 associations dealing in various categories of income-generating projects were validated in the district from the three constituencies of Kitgum Municipality, Chua East and Chua West.

Alex Opira, Kitgum District Principal Commercial Officer says that the assessment exercise commenced with Sacco leaders from Chua west and Kitgum Municipality. The assessment will be concluded on Tuesday in Namokora Town Council for Sacco Leaders in Chua East Constituency.

Opira notes that a total of 54 Saccos were formed out of the 1,370 associations validated to benefit from Emyooga programme.

According to Opira, the exercise is aimed at verifying whether the various groups selected exist and have the right leaders adding that they must also be carrying out savings.

William Komakeck, Kitgum Resident District Commissioner has cautioned the beneficiaries of the Emyooga fund to desist from abusing the money for solving personal interests rather than wealth creation.

Vincent Simon Oloya, one of the members of Kitgum Chua West Carpentry and Joinery Group says they intend to utilize the money to expand their carpentry business.

Oloya says they had been facing problems of inadequate tools for their workshop which limited them from getting large contracts.

Members of the various sacco groups as currently receiving training in financial literacy and sacco governance being conducted by Community Development Officers-CDO at Sub-county levels.

Under the Emyooga programme, each constituency consists of 18 Saccos for 18 different working categories such as Boda Boda operators, salon operators, market vendors, mechanics, tailors, veterans, fishermen, and private teachers SACCO. Others are produce buyers, persons with a disability, welders, taxi operators and restaurant owners and journalists among others.

Each Sacco will receive 30 million shillings under the programme while elected leaders Saccos will receive 50 million shillings in all the three constituencies in the district.

********

URN