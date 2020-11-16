Kitgum municipality adopts public private partnership in garbage management

Kitgum, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Kitgum municipal council has adopted the Public-Private Partnership in the management of garbage.

Emmanuel Banya, the Kitgum Municipal Town Clerk says that they are seeking services of private garbage collection companies to manage waste disposal within the municipality. He says that the council is overwhelmed with challenges of garbage collection due to the breakdown of the only garbage collection truck.

According to Banya, the municipality will sub-contract willing individuals and companies in the to collect garbage, offer street sweeping services and maintenance of the garbage disposal site, at a fee which will be agreed on.

In 2013, Kitgum Municipal Council acquired five garbage skits, but seven years after being donated by AMREF Health Africa, the skits have since been lying idle at the municipal headquarters due to lack of a garbage skit loader truck.

The Kitgum Municipal Health Inspector Rina Kareo, however, says the involvement of the private sector in solid waste has proved a success with most parts of the municipality clean due to strict supervision and compliance.

Kitgum Municipality Mayor Walter Livingst Tooroma says the problem requires a concerted effort by all stakeholders in the integrated management waste that shouldn’t be left to the municipal authority alone.

Tooroma says that they will embark on sensitization campaigns to the residents on the proper garbage disposal and enforcement of the public health by-law enacted by the then town Council.

According to records from the office of the health inspector, an estimated 20-25 tonnes of solid waste is generated daily.

********

URN