Kitgum district council probes illegal use of gov’t assets

Kitgum, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The speaker of Kitgum District Local Council has instituted a committee to investigate the alleged illegal tenancy of 28 housing units belonging to the district.

The development follows a motion raised during the laying of the district draft budget for the financial year 2022/2023 on Thursday, by Smith Opon, the councillor representing Mucwini West sub-county. According to Opon, the housing units were built in the 1960s’ to serve as teachers’ quarters, and over time, it was used by civil servants in the district.

Legally, the houses are supposed to be used by only serving civil servants. However, Opon noted that the houses are now occupied by retired or former civil servants, denying the serving civil servants the privilege to benefit from the houses.

Opon noted that the houses could be rented out to boost the locally raised revenue which he says has remained so low that councillors are not being paid their sitting allowances.

Bright Olworo, the male workers representative in the council noted that the former civil servants are not only continuing to use the district houses but other assets such as motorcycles. Olworo says there is a need to investigate why the former district workers are still in possession of such assets.

John Bosco Ocen, the speaker of Kitgum district council said he was aware of the issue, and instituted a committee of seven councillors to investigate the matter and report within three months.

Kevin Joyce Atim, the Secretary of Finance, who is also the leader of government business in the district presented a draft budget of 36.9 billion Shillings. The district’s budget for the current financial year is 36.3 billion Shillings.

*****

URN