Kitgum bishop welcomes 26 new converts into the anglican faith

Kitgum, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Bishop of Kitgum Diocese, Rtd Rev. Wilson Kitara has welcomed 26 new converts from different faith including Catholicism, Islam and Pentecostals among others into the Anglican faith.

The 26 converts declared their change of faith during a confirmation service at Lagwai Sub parish in Pader urban Archdeaconry on Sunday.

Their cited various reasons including marriage and deliverance for their decision to join the Anglican Church.

Robinah Akello, a convert from the Catholic Church, said that she finds comfort and peace in the Anglican faith.

Catherine Amony also a convert from the catholic faith said she had decided to join her spouse in the Anglican faith.

Nighty Lamunu, another convert said that she was inspired to join the Anglican Church after being delivered from evil spirits.

Bishop Wilson Kitara who welcomed the new converts assured them that salvation is the key to heaven that can only be received before death.

Kitara implored the archdeacon of Pader urban Archdeaconry, Rev. Martin Lam to

continue to nurturing the spirit and soul of the new converts to strengthen their faith

in Christ.

Bishop Kitara also confirmed 52 new Christians in the Anglican faith, including 22 girls.

Samuel Opio, a Catechist at Pader Lagwai Sub Parish, said the new converts is a sign of the development in the faith among Christians in the church.

He encouraged those willing to confirm their faith in the Anglican Church to come forward, saying they are still ready to welcome more Christians into the faith.

********

URN