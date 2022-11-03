Kitgum authorities pursue firm suspected of human trafficking

Kitgum, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Kitgum district authorities have launched a manhunt for officials of Destiny Technology Heavy Load Plant Services, on accusations of trafficking six unsuspecting youths to the Albertine region with promises of offering them lucrative job opportunities.

Kitgum Resident District Commissioner, Jimmy Ebil Ssegawa, says that they embarked on the manhunt after receiving a report from his counterpart in Hoima, informing him that the six youths were stranded in his district.

It is alleged that the affected youths from Kitgum district traveled with the purported officials of Destiny Technology Heavy Load Plant Services, with promises of training them to operate heavy equipment before offering them lucrative jobs.

According to Ebil, the firm reportedly made job advertisements on local radio stations in Kitgum last month, which attracted many applicants but only six were recruited and transported to Hoima where they were abandoned in a lodge. He says that each of the victims, whose identities have been withheld, paid over Shillings 1,000,000 in partial fulfillment to secure the job.

Ebil says the suspects could face charges of extortion and human trafficking once their investigations are complete. Richard Tookema, a resident of Padnwong Division in Kitgum Municipality, and an uncle to one of the victims says that the youths were in a miserable condition and have been communicating with their relatives to rescue them.

He called on the authorities to conduct expeditious investigations and find the suspects to face trial. According to Tookema, some of the parents of the victims sold off livestock and poultry to raise funds to facilitate their children with the hope that they will get decent livelihoods to cater for their families and parents in the future.

Kitgum district LCV chairperson, Christopher Obol Arwai says that the authorities will do the needful in ensuring that justice is delivered for the victims who have been innocently exploited through false promises of employment.

Arwai has called on the populace to always be extra cautious and verify with authorities the authenticity of organizations that come into the district soliciting money with promises of offering services or opportunities to the public.

URN