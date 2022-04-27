Kitende, Mvara into Post Primary football last 8

Arua, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The National Post Primary Schools soccer defending champions St Mary’s Kitende has stormed this year’s quarterfinals after defeating London College 2-1 at Greenlight stadium. In other games, Kibuli SS also registered a 1 -0 narrow win over Standard High Zzana at NTC Muni grounds to progress to the quarter-finals of the championships.

The hosts, Mvara Secondary School also beat Dynamic Secondary School 3 goals to nil to qualify for the quarter-finals in a game played at NTC Muni grounds. Stanley Jogo, the coach of Mvara SS, says that his target is to be among the best teams in the tournament. According to Jogo, the win over Dynamic SS is a big statement that they are not just hosts of the tournament.

Mukono Kings SS also stormed the quarter-finals after thrashing Royal Giant 9-8 in a penalty shootout following a goalless draw at greenlight stadium. Four other schools are expected to join Kitende, Mvara, Kibuli and Mukono Kings after completing their round of 16 fixtures that is scheduled for later today.

Buddo will play Amus College at Arua Core PTC grounds, St. Henry’s Kitovu will face St Andrew Kaggwa at Barifa Stadium for another slot in the quarter-final. Jinja Progressive SS will clash with Kawempe Muslim SS at Greenlight stadium and the last fixture will involve Jinja SS and St Jude NTC Muni grounds.

According to James Mawa, the organizing secretary for Uganda Secondary Schools Sports Association (USSSA), the remaining last round of 16 games has been scheduled to kick off at 4:30 pm to avoid match-fixing.

This year’s event is being organized by the Uganda Secondary Schools Sports Association (USSSA) following the withdrawal of Coca-cola from the tournament. The two-week statement will conclude this Friday.

URN