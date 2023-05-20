Kitara fc shifts focus on UPL success

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Kitara Football Club is shifting its focus on the new Uganda Premier League season. On Thursday Kitara clinched their inaugural FUFA Big League championship with a 1-0 victory over Kaaro Karungi.

Midfielder Paul Mucureezi scored the pivotal goal that propelled Kitara Football Club to claim the Big League title and secure their return to Uganda Premier League after spending no less than two seasons in the ranks of the FUFA Big League.

The Hoima-based side was relegated at the end of the 2020/21 season, which was abruptly curtailed due to the disruptive impacts of the Covid-19 pandemic.

They return with a pedigree after running an undefeated streak on their home turf at Kigaya Grounds, amassing an impressive tally of 61 league points, placing them a mere one point ahead of the commendable runners-up, Mbarara City FC.

NEC FC secured the third spot in the Uganda Premier League with a definitive 4-1 triumph over Kataka. This victory propelled them three points ahead of Police FC, who finished fourth after a 1-1 draw against Jinja North FC.

Kitara FC, returning to the Premier League for their second season, must significantly improve their performance to overcome past setbacks in their debut campaign. In their first UPL campaign, Kitara Football Club faced early relegation with four games remaining after a humiliating 4-0 defeat against Express FC after collecting only 13 points from 26 games.

Muccurezi holds the firm belief that the current moment presents Kitara with a golden opportunity to showcase its capabilities. Muccurezi commends the club’s management and dedicated fan base, recognizing their crucial roles in what he anticipates to be a remarkable season for Kitara.

“I don’t this there is any club that has these numbers, there is good management and good players. So, truthfully we shall put up a great performance in the coming season.” Muccurezi said.

Meanwhile, as Kitara, Mbarara City and NEC confirm their places in the Uganda Premier League. Arua-based team Onduparaka has already been relegated to the FUFA Big League.



URN