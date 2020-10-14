Kitalya prison inmate accused of defiling 14 year old girl

Wakiso, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | A convicted inmate at Kitalya prison farm in Wakiso district is on the spot for defiling a 14-year-old girl. The suspect is 29-year-old Emmanuel Nyombi, who is serving an eleven jail term for defilement.

Nyombi, who has spent 9 years in jail reportedly, defiled the teenager on Independence Day in Kitalya where he had gone with other inmates to collect firewood from the victim’s father.

According to available information, Nyombi who was preparing food for his colleagues used the chance when his friends went into the forest to collect the firewood to lure the girl into sex with promises of giving her a mobile phone.

The victim’s uncle Fred Mugwanya says he was away from home when the incident happened and learnt about it later.

According to Mugwanya, he reported the incident to Namayumba police post which, immediately responded leading to the identification of the suspect.

He is however, disappointed that no action has been taken against the suspect yet the girl is in pain.

Uganda Prison Spokesperson, Frank Baine has confirmed the incident, saying police have already recorded statements from the concerned parties.

He explains that Nyombi is still at Kitalya prison farm because he is still serving his old sentence.

Asked how an inmate could get access to the young girl, Baine said that since the suspect was almost completing his punishment, he was assigned tasks outside the facility as part of the preparation for him to live an independent life outside prison.

********

URN