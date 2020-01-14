Kitaka gets 6 month’s extension as KCCA Ag. ED

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | President, Yoweri Museveni has extended the tenure of Engineer Andrew Kitaka, the Acting Executive Director Kampala Capital City Authority-KCCA for six more months.

In a January 10th, 2020 letter to Kitaka, the Public Service Ministry Permanent Secretary, Catherine Bitarakwate Musingwiire, the president makes three directives.

He validates the time from Dec 18th 2018 to Dec 18th 2019, where Kitaka served as Acting KCCA Executive Director.

The Former Kampala Minister, Beti Olive Kamya appointed Kitaka as Acting KCCA ED following the resignation of his predecessor, Jennifer Musisi.

He continued to serve in the same capacity exceeding six months provided for in the Public Service Standing Orders for one to serve in acting capacity.

However, the period has not been regularised and validated retrospectively. The second directive extends the Acting appointment of Kitaka for a period of six months from Dec 18th 2019 to June 18th, 2020.

In the third directive Museveni says that incase a substantive Executive Director is appointed before the six months expire, Kitaka’s tenure shall automatically elapses.

The letter was presented by the Lord Mayor Erias Lukwago to the council sitting on Tuesday during discussions of the KCCA budget that will presented to parliament tomorrow.

Lukwago says government should appoint a substantive Executive Director rather than appoint People in acting capacity.

In November 2019, KCCA halted debate on the budget framework paper querying the legal status of Kitaka. According to the KCCA Act, the Executive Director is the accounting officer of the Authority.

Under the Public Finance Management Act, an accounting officer is responsible for the budget among other things.

Council questioned Kitaka’s stay in office beyond the six months, saying his decisions could be challenged in court.

