Kisoro district to upgrade dilapidated bridge

Kisoro, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Kisoro district has set aside 800 million Shillings for upgrading the dilapidated Kanyamateke Bridge in Busanza Sub County.

Located at River Kaku along Kanyamateke-Busanza-Nyabwishenya road, the bridge connects Busanza, Kirundo, and Nyabwishenya sub-counties.

Last year, unidentified people burnt part of the bridge in protest over the failure of the district to rehabilitate it. Police led by Charles Okotto, the then Kisoro District Police Commander arrested Didas Muntuki, Busanza Sub County Chairperson for allegedly inciting residents to burn it. Security authorities also closed the bridge for motorists.

Abel Bizimana, Kisoro District LCV Chairperson, said that the district has already awarded a contract to Geses Uganda Limited to start works. He says that the works are scheduled to last 12 months.

Amos Byaruhanga, a boda boda rider from Bukimbiri sub-county, Moses Ninyezimana, a lay reader at Busaho Church of Uganda, Buhozi parish in Buhabuura Diocese and George Ndayambaje, Gikoro village LCI Chairman say that they have registered over five cases of locals falling off the bridge.

They say the delay by the district to upgrade it has also suffocated transport and business in the area.

Peter Nkurunungi, Director of Geses Uganda Limited promised to fulfill the works in time and to the agreed standard.

