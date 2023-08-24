Kiryowa Kiwanuka, Elly Mukasa in spotlight in Rd 2 at Singleton match-play

Entebbe, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Kiryowa Kiwanuka and his golf partner Elly Mukasa are among the favourites for a win in the second round of the Singleton Match Play Challenge set for Saturday at Entebbe Club.

The pair overcame James Okema and Emmanuel Lwanga a week ago in the first round 2-up at the par 71 Lakeside Entebbe course. KK and his partner ‘Sober’ as they are commonly known on the course, will face off with Richard Mucunguzi and Saidi Kirarira.

The weekend’s round will see a total of 16 matches with some interesting ties like Toro Club’s Lillian Koowe and Joyce Kisembo battling Edward Okech, captain of Palm Valley Golf Club together with former Jinja Club Captain Saleh Kalema.

The high handicappers have a bigger advantage over the low handicappers in this pair tournament.

According to a statement from the club, the winners of the seventh season of this win an all expense trip to watch the Dubai Classic in November by Uganda Airlines . Various winners also win trips to several Uganda Airlines destinations.

The tournament flag ship sponsor is Uganda Breweries Limited under their luxury brand Singleton Whisky. Other co-sponsors are Cfao Motors, NCBA Bank Uganda, DStv Uganda and Afrisafe Insurance Brokers

Selected Rd 2 matches

Elly Mukasa/Kiryowa Kiwanuka vs Richard Mucunguzi/Saidi Kirarira

Emmanuel Mugabi/Joseph Adrapi vs Michael Odur/Brian Manyindo,

Edward Okech/ Saleh Kalema vs Lillian Koowe/Joseph Kisembo

Innocent Kihika/ Maurice Ongwech vs Peter Magona/Serwano Walusimbi