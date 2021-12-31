Kiryandongo man arrested for stabbing wife to death

Kiryandongo, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Police in Kiryandongo have arrested a 40-year old man for allegedly stabbing his wife to death.

The suspect identified as Joseph Lutaaya is a resident of Panyadoli village in Panyadoli parish, Mutunda sub county, Kiryandongo district.

It is alleged that Lutaaya picked a quarrel with his wife Mary Habuya, 36, on Wednesday night after 10pm. It all started when Lutaaya returned home late at night and his wife tasked him to explain why he returned home late from Panyadoli trading center.

This angered Lutaaya who picked a knife and stabbed Habuya in the neck killing her instantly. Yoweri Nasoba, a resident told Uganda Radio Network in an interview that though residents responded to an alarm sounded by Habuya, it was too late to save her life.

Julius Hakiza, the Albertine region police spokesperson has confirmed the incident adding that area residents teamed up with the police and arrested the suspect who was immediately whisked away to Kiryandongo central police station where he is currently being detained on murder charges.

Meanwhile, the body of the deceased was picked by police and taken to Kiryandongo General hospital pending postmortem.

URN