Kiruhura candidate has one leg in NRM, another in NUP

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | After several meetings with the National Resistance Movement-NRM leaders in Kiruhura district, Jonan Mugizi, the National Unity Platform-NUP candidate in the district made two concessions: to appreciate the NRM candidate Yoweri Kaguta Museveni as a good leader and to never welcome NUP presidential candidate Robert Kyagulanyi who campaigned in the district on December 22.

Mugizi, a candidate for the Kitura sub-county district councilor’s slot was approached by NRM leaders and convinced to abandon NUP. But he said that although he had no problem with the request, he was already a candidate endorsed by NUP to contest for the seat.

“I had no problem with it. But I am already a flag bearer in NUP. I am still in NUP,” Mugizi said in response to a request by NRM leaders to abandon NUP and rejoin the ruling party.

But this concession did not come free of charge. A source says prior to Bobi Wine’s campaign in Kiruhura district, those viewed to be his vocal supporters in the district agreed to be paid not to welcome him. Bobi Wine wasn’t allowed to stop in Kiruhura. Instead, he was escorted out of the district by police and UPDF soldiers.

To officially leave NUP and withdraw his candidature, a source says Mugizi asked for a refund of the money he paid in nomination fees as well as a refund of the money he has spent on campaign materials. However, he is still waiting for the payment.

Asked if he will vote for Museveni since he now appreciates him as a good leader, he said, “As a journalist, when I give you such kind of information, you know which is which. I am not answering you but you know as an old person.”

And during the several meetings he has held with NRM leaders, Mugizi said, “we don’t differ much. We are on the same line. I have not declared officially. I will declare if it is the right time to declare.”

When URN profiled him last month, Mugizi said he chose to support Robert Kyagulanyi aka Bobi Wine who he severally referred to as “Silver” Kyagulanyi because he is a candidate who will neither revenge nor trigger fighting after losing or winning the election.

He argues that the generals contesting against Museveni can revenge when they become president. And such revenge, he argues can trigger a war.

“I feel when I support those generals, they will revenge” Mugizi argues. “In that way, they are putting the country in danger of another war. That is why I don’t show any support to a soldier opposing President Museveni. A soldier opposing a soldier, the result is likely to be a war.”

URN