KIRUHURA: 16 pupils injured following collapse of classroom block

Kiruhura, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Sixteen pupils of Kitura Church of Uganda Primary School in Kitura sub county, Kiruhura district sustained serious injuries following the collapse of the Primary 3 and 5 classroom block at around 5pm on Monday evening.

The injured pupils are recieving treatment at Mbarara Regional Referral Hospital where they were referred from Kitura health center III. Wilberforce Babu, the head teacher of Kitura Church of Uganda Primary School, says that the pupils had taken shelter in the classroom from rain when the walls and the roof collapsed.

He says they rushed the injured pupils to Kitura health center III where 16 pupils were referred to Bwizibwera health center IV. He however says that they found one nurse and no beds to admit the injured pupils prompting her to refer them to Mbarara Regional Referral Hospital.

James Kashamba, the LCII chairperson of Kitura parish, says that the heavy rains that hit Nyaburunga and Kitura parishes were characterized by hailstorms and hailstones and destroyed property including houses and plantations, and killed livestock.

Dan Mukago Rutetebya, the Kiruhura District LCV chairperson says they have set up a committee to register all the affected persons and value their property that was destroyed by the rains for submission to the Office of the Prime Minister for possible assistance.

URN