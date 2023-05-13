Kiplimo to participate in Rome Diamond League

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Ugandan long-distance runner and the reigning 2023 world Cross Country Gold Medalist Jacob Kiplimo has confirmed his participation in the Rome Diamond League in Italy.

Kiplimo will be joining Joshua Cheptegei in the 5000m race scheduled for June 2. They will face stiff competition from Kenyan athletes Nicholas Kipkorir Kimeli and Rodgers Kwemoi Chumo as well as Ethiopia’s Selemon Barega and Yomif Kejelcha.

Kiplimo who recently won the New York City Half Marathon confirmed to Uganda Radio Network in Kapchorwa while training with his running mates.

Initially, Kiplimo was not sure of taking part in the hotly contested league. He explains that his participation in Rome is a startup race in preparation for the 2023 World Championships, which will take place in Budapest, Hungary.

According to Kiplimo, the Diamond League is an indispensable part of his preparation for the Championships for he will be competing with some of the big names who will also participate in the August Budapest event.

“I am happy to compete in the same race with my brother Cheptegei, I believe through teamwork we shall triumph at the event,” He said.

Brassi Iapoco, Kiplimo’s training coach, notes that their current training program is aimed at registering great results both at the diamond league and World Championships.

Kiplimo is expected to deliver impressive results and, will also be vying for the Diamond League’s top prize of $60,000.

URN