Kiplimo skips Rome meet, now targeting Oslo Diamond League

Kapchorwa, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Ugandan long-distance ae Jacob Kiplimo has withdrawn from the Rome Diamond League, just two weeks before the race.

Kiplimo says, he was not prepared for it, although his management had registered him for the event which is scheduled for June 2, 2023, in Italy. According to Kiplimo, he is now focusing on, the Oslo Diamond League which will take place on June 15, in Norway.

“My late entry is not good enough for me, I suggested to the management to have me entered into the Oslo event” to which they agreed, Kiplimo said.

Lacopo Brassi, Kiplimo’s Coach told Uganda Radio Network that it is not the first time for management, to cancel an athlete’s participation in the competitions, especially at the last minute. He explains that an athlete plays a fundamental role in the decision-making of what kind of race he/she wants as long as performance is optimized.

“It’s our role to listen to an athlete as much as possible, that’s why we took a decision based on his will” Brassi added.

Apart from Kiplimo, the Rome Diamond League will still feature two Uganda Long distance runners; Joshua Cheptegei and Oscar Chelimo, the 2023 Commonwealth bronze medalist.

URN