Kiplimo second after photo-finish in Oslo

Oslo, Norway | THE INDEPENDENT | Ugandan long-distance runner Jacob Kiplimo came second at the Oslo Diamond League on Thursday.

The 2023 World Cross Country reigning Champion finished the race in a time of 12:41.73 microseconds.

Kiplimo was narrowly outpaced by Ethiopia’s Yomiv Kajelcha, who crossed the finishing line in 12:42.72, securing a win in the hotly contested league.

Kiplimo said that the race has ushered him into the World Championships preparations, which are slated for August in Budapest, Hungary.

“I am happy that, I have achieved my goal of running a personal best in 5000 meters, my focus now is training for the World Championships”, he said.

Brassi Iacopo, Kiplimo’s personal coach said that his performance is a sign of better performances at the world championships.

“No doubt that Kiplimo will deliver exceptional results in Budapest,” says Iacopo.

Sarah Chelangat, emerged seventh in the female 3,000 meters race with a time of 8 minutes and 16 seconds also setting her personal best.

