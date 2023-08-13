Kiplimo out of World Championships due to hamstring injury

Kampala, Uganda | THE NDEPENDENT | Long distance runner Jacob Kiplimo is out of team Uganda for the 2023 World Athletics Championships following a hamstring injury.

According to the letter seen by Uganda Radio Network on August 11th, from Uganda Athletics Federation and signed by their President, Dominic Otucet, Kiplimo sustained an acute injury during a speed training session on August 1st in Kapchorwa.

The letter explains that the medical report from the doctor of Team Uganda to the World Championships, Martin Chebet, reveals that Kiplimo needs more weeks to recover perhaps excluding him from taking part in the long awaited Budapest event.

“The federation is however disheartened by the withdrawal of Uganda’s hope at the World Championships” the letter reads in part.

The reigning 2023 world cross country champion had earlier on been entered in for 5,000 and 10,000 meter races together with his compatriots Joshua Cheptegei, Joel Ayeko and Rogers Kibet, who are set to leave the country on 17th for 10000m final race scheduled for Sunday August 19th.

Peter Chelangat, Kiplimo’s cocal coach says they plan of flying him to Europe for proper medication and management, so as to expedite on his recovery process.

“Our management, Rosa Associatie together with UAF are together to see that Kiplimo is well again and able to compete in the approaching international races especially World Cross Country and Olympics,” Chelangat stated.

Joshua Cheptegei, the Captain of team Uganda, reveals that, Kiplimo’s Injury is a setback that will significantly affect the team spirit in the 10,000m race.

“It’s such a shocking moment to us as a team and I personally, for I was set to race together with my brother,”says Cheptegei. “Now I have a duo task, to defend myself and him by securing a podium finish which I am hopeful for.”

In the 10,000m event, Cheptegei will join forces with Joel Ayeko and Rogers Kibet. Meanwhile, in the 5000m event, Cheptegei will be accompanied by Kiplimo’s sibling, Oscar Chelimo. Oscar Chelimo had himself clinched a commendable bronze medal in the 5,000m race during the 2022 world championships.

Uganda’s Lineup

MenTarsis Orogot -200m

Dradriga Tom -800m

Salim Mayanha -1500m

Leonard Chemutai-3000m steeplechase

Oscar Chelimo- 5000m

Joshua Cheptegei- 5000m and 10000m

Rogers Kibet- 10000m

Joel Ayeko- 10000m

Stephen Kissa- Marathon

Victor Kiplangat Marathon

Rotich Andrew – Marathon

Women

Halima Nakaayi- 800m

Winnie Nanyondo-1500m

Peruth Chemutai -3000m steeplechase

Sarah Chelangat – 5000m and 10000m

Prisca Chesang -5000m

Stella Chesang- 10000m

Doreen Chesang-Marathon

Rebecca Cheptegei- Marathon

Mercyline Chelangat- Marathon

The nineteenth edition of the World Athletics Championships, are scheduled to be held from 19th to 27th August 2023 at the National Athletics Centre, in Budapest, Hungary.

