Kiplimo not entered for Diamond League races yet

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Uganda’s long distance star runner, Jacob Kiplimo has not entered any of the 2023 Diamond League and Continental Tour season races.

The reigning World Cross Country Gold Medalist told Uganda Radio Network that although he is undergoing training, he has not yet decided whether to take part in any race before the World Championships slated for August in Budapest, Hungary. “I don’t have any plans for races no,” says Kiplimo.

His announcement comes at the time when his colleague Joshua Cheptegei is preparing for the Rome Diamond League slated for June 2nd, 2023.

After the recent success in the New York City half Marathon, Kiplimo has now shifted to track training.

His coach Peter Chelangat says the athlete will possibly have one race before the World Championships, although they are yet to decide which race.

“Well, for now we have not decided whether he will have one international competition before the Budapest event or not. But we need him to have one race to prepare for the big event,” added Chelangat.

