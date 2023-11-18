Kiplimo continues recovery, running Sevens Hills in Netherlands on Sunday

Nijmegen, Netherlands | THE INDEPENDENT | Uganda Long-distance runner Jacob Kiplimo has set off for the Sevens Hills Race in Nijmegen, Netherlands slated for Sunday.

Kiplimo will compete against long-distance star athlete Rogers Kwemoi, Ethiopia’s Selemon Barega and Yomiv Kajalcha, and Ronald Kwemoi from Kenya.

Following his participation in the Atapuerca Cross Country Championships in Spain where he won early this month, Kiplimo has been training in Kapchorwa under the guidance of his Ugandan Coach, Peter Chelangat.

Kiplimo said that the preparation he underwent has seen his fitness level improve, and he is now able to showcase his potential in the 15-kilometer race amidst the expected formidable competition from other world-class athletes. “I feel I am ready to do something for my country during this race”. Stated Kiplimo.

Chelangat believes that the preparation was positive and a great result s a possibility.

This will be the second race for Kiplimo since he recovered from the hamstring injury he encountered while preparing for the Budapest Championships in August.

