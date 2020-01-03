Kinkiizi Diocese Priest suspended for flouting church norms

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Venerable Justus Tibesigwa, the Archdeacon of Kihihi Archdeaconry in Kinkiizi Diocese has been suspended for alleged misconduct.

Tibesigwa’s suspension letter dated December 26, 2019, was issued on Thursday evening after a long meeting with diocesan officials led by Kinkiizi Diocese Bishop Dan Zoreka. The letter was signed by Rev. Canon Kenneth Kanyankore.

A source told URN that the prelate was accused of indiscipline by failing to abide by ecclesiastical norms. It is alleged that Tibesigwa’s troubles stem from a wedding of a foreign couple which he presided over at Queen Elizabeth National Park on July 17,2019, well knowing that the park was not gazetted for the union.

Tibesigwa was also accused of starting up a Non-Government Organization named Australia-Africa Natural Resources Initiative and running it without the knowledge of the office of the Bishop. The NGO was started to allegedly uplift the plight of the indigenous Batwa tribe in the district, but was instead used to swindle money, using the name

During the meeting, Bishop Zoreka reportedly pinned Tibesigwa and his wife Desire for allegedly attempting to end his life by serving him food laced with poison and witchcraft. The poison was allegedly given to Zorekas’s house maids Prudence Kyorikora and Vanice Friday to lace it in food to be served to the Bishop.

Meanwhile, Rev. Canon Kenneth Kanyankore says that the Bishop has already received evidence pinning Tibesigwa for swindling donations to the NGO that he had started under the guise of supporting Batwa communities as well as funds collected from donors to support Bwindi Community Hospital.

Kanyankore says that in addition, Tibesigwa has been fundraising to allegedly uplift Kihihi Kindergarten School without the knowledge of his supervisors yet its construction is being sponsored by Business Tycoon James Musinguzi Garuga.

Kanyankore added that the report of suspected poisoning of the Bishop t is an independent case that is being investigated by police and therefore, not one of the reasons for the suspension. He, however, adds that during the time of his suspension, Tibesigwa is barred from participating in any Church activity until the diocesan tribunal sits to handle the matter.

Tibesigwa told URN that he is ready to abide by the terms of the suspension but declined to divulge details on the matter.

Over the years, Bishop zoreka has been at loggerheads with a section of Christians and priests. John Bindeeba, a Christian from Rugyeyo archdeaconry in November 2019 petitioned the office of the Archbishop of the Church of Uganda demanding for investigations against Zoreka for allegedly frustrating the growth of the Diocese.

Bindeeba accused the Bishop of rearing his personal cows in the diocesan farms, inflating the funds to purchase the diocesan land in Bugongo from the actual 60 million to s 100 million Shillings and frustrating the plan to establish a College affiliated to Mbarara University of Science and Technology among others.

URN