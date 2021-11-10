Kings College Budo headteacher Patrick Bakka has died

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Patrick Bakka Male, the outgoing headteacher of Kings College Budo has passed on. Male passed on today morning at Mulago National Referral Hospital, where he was admitted on Monday after suffering a stroke.

“With profound shock and a deep sense of sadness I inform you of the death of our brother, Patrick Bakka Male, the Headteacher of King’s College, burial arrangements will be communicated later,” Dr Charles Kahigiriza, the Chairperson of the Church of Uganda Heads of Educational Institutions Association said.

Male was the 13th headteacher of Kings College Budo, one of the oldest schools in Uganda with a legacy spanning 115-years. During his tenure, he was vocal in rallying the school’s alumni (Budonians) to improve the infrastructure of the school and revive its glory, with a new face.

Male held a Bachelor’s Degree in Science with Education, majoring in Physics and Mathematics, and a Masters degree in Education Administration and Planning. The educationist briefly taught at Namilyango College in 1986 and later in the same year, he was posted to King’s College Budo where he taught Mathematics and Physics.

In 2002, he was posted to Muntuyera High School-Kitunga and in the same year, he was appointed headteacher and posted at Mengo Senior Secondary School where he was until 2007. In 2008, the Ministry of Education redeployed him to King’s College Budo, this time as a headteacher taking over from George William Semivule.

He served in this capacity until this year when he retired from service and had been replaced by John Fred Kazibwe, the former headteacher of Mengo Secondary school. However, he had not yet handed over office since schools are currently still closed.

