King Oyo Praised for boosting Uganda’s Tourism Sector

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Key players in the Tourism sector appreciated Tooro King Oyo Nyimba Kabamba Iguru for his visionary leadership which has led to several developmental reforms.

Among these is the documentary “Rwenzori Source of Life” scheduled to be launched this Friday at the International University of East Africa (IUEA) in Kampala

In a press briefing held on Tuesday at IUEA main campus, Kansanga, the King’s documentary was described as one of the key factors behind the revival of Uganda’s tourism sector from the effects of COVID-19.

“In 2021,521000 tourists came to Mountain Ruwenzori while in 2022 the number grew by 50% and as we are talking now (towards the close of 2023), we have received close to a million tourists.” Said Daniel Irunga, senior brand officer at the Uganda Tourism Board

He also expressed hope that with the existence of this four-time award-winning documentary and other initiatives, Uganda’s tourism sector will fully recover.

Hon. Joan Kantu Else Adyeeri, the tourism minister in the Toro Kingdom, revealed that the idea of this documentary was birthed in Kin Oyo’s sitting room at his palace in Fort Portal (June 2021) and through resilience it was finally achieved.