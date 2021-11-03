Kikuube LC5 councilor Nyakojo killed in fatal accident

Kikuube, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Kikuube town council LC5 councilor Birari Nyakojo has been killed in a fatal accident along the Hoima-Kikuube-Fortportal road in Kikuube district.

Nyakojo who was riding a motorcycle whose registration number is yet to be established rammed into a stationary numberless tractor that had been parked by the roadside on Tuesday evening at around 7:30pm.

The accident occurred at Mairirwe trading center in Buhimba sub county along the Hoima-Kikuube-Fortportal road in Kikuube district.

At the time of his death, Nyakojo was reportedly coming from Hoima city heading back to his home in Kikuube town council.

Vincent Alpha Opio, the Kikuube LCV vice chairperson told Uganda Radio Network-URN that he received information about Nyakojo’s sudden death at around 7:50pm on Tuesday evening. Opio said that the Kikuube town council LC5 councilor Nyakojo died on the spot.

Christopher Nkalu, the Kikuube district council speaker who rushed to the accident scene explains that the tractor that Nyakojo rammed into had no lights and no one was attending to it.

Julius Hakiza, the Albertine region police spokesperson has confirmed the accident adding that they are hunting for the tractor driver.

According to Hakiza, police rushed and picked the body that was later taken to Kikuube health center IV pending postmortem.

