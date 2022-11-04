Kikuube land board chairperson accused of illegal survey of disputed land

Kikuube, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Peter Bebwa, the Kikuube district land board chairperson is on the spot for authorizing an unlawful survey and allocation of land. The land in question measures approximately 307 hectares located in three villages of Nyasenge B, Katoma, and Karujumba II in Kyangwali sub-county, Kikuube district.

This is after more than 300 residents petitioned President Museveni to intervene in the unlawful survey and allocation of the said piece of land. The residents say the land is titled in the names of Didas Asiimwe, Simon Isingoma, Rasmas Ndorerire, and James Magadu, who are not residents of the area.

In a letter dated June 26th, 2022, seen by URN, the Assistant Private Secretary to the President on land matters Edward Sunday Ochieng, directed Bebwa to review his records and put in place the rightful owners of the land which he didn’t heed to.

Last month, Ochieng demanded an explanation from the land board chairman on the circumstances under which the land title was processed, allocated, and registered in other names whereas the bonafide occupants were denied services.

The letter further demands the chairman to review and rescind the erroneously allocated land where necessary and provide a written explanation in a fortnight or else the relevant authorities will take the next steps to investigate possible corruption tendencies.

Francis Kateera, one of the affected residents says that he has lived on the piece of land for over 20 years. However, when he tried to process a land title, he was shocked to learn that the land had already been titled.

Valence Tumwebaze, a resident, says that the individuals owning the title are not known in the area wondering how they came to acquire the land.

Gordon Rwemikora, another resident says they sought help from the President because they want the title canceled immediately since it was fraudulently acquired.

When contacted, Bebwa refuted the allegations leveled against him saying they are baseless.

*****

URN