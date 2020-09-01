Kigulu South MP Andrew Kaluya granted police bond

Kamuli, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Kigulu South Member of Parliament, Andrew Kaluya was released on police bond on Monday evening. Kaluya was arrested on Sunday alongside his supporters who clashed with loyalists to his opponent, Milton Muwuma.

It is alleged that the 30 minutes clash between supporters of the two National Resistance Movement-NRM aspirants caused a traffic standoff within Iganga town prompting police to forcefully disperse them with teargas.

Although Muwuma’s supporters agreed to vacate the streets, Kaluya led his camp to continue marching along the streets. They were later arrested. Busoga East Police Commander, Anatoli Katungwesi says that Kaluya was arrested for organizing an illegal procession and engaging in acts aimed at spreading a contentious disease.

After a day in detention, the group was released. But Katungwesi says that a team of detectives have been dispatched to monitor Kaluya’s camp and ensure that they abide by the Ministry of Health Standard Operating Procedures for in controlling the spread of COVID-19 ahead of Friday’s NRM primaries.

Katungwesi further says that, all supporters of political aspirants who fail to abide by the standards risk arrest.

However, Kaluya accused his opponents of masterminding violence to taint his image. “I am seeing politics at play but as a team, we are quietly canvassing for support from the different sub-counties within the constituency,” he says.

